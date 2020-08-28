Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,412,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,137 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.03% of Monster Beverage worth $375,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,265,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Monster Beverage by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,472,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646,838 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,807,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,568 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Monster Beverage by 791.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,537,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,366 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,417,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MNST. Citigroup cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.38.

Shares of MNST traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.54. 1,666,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,950,103. The company has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.17. Monster Beverage Corp has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $84.64.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 26.57%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total value of $856,098.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,564.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 64,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total value of $4,707,303.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 175,743 shares of company stock valued at $13,834,094. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

