Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,210 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 1.1% of Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Suncoast Equity Management lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 146,276 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $13,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,527,764 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $139,683,000 after acquiring an additional 144,063 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 161,133 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 price objective on Abbott Laboratories and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.20.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $8.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.29. The company had a trading volume of 35,749,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,558,397. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.01.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $79,212.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total value of $683,031.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,291.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,028 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

