Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,069 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,897 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 1.3% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $12,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $10.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $293.22. The company had a trading volume of 30,173,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,926,492. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $250.48 and its 200 day moving average is $213.27. The stock has a market cap of $835.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.94, for a total transaction of $44,802.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $296,154.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,392 shares of company stock valued at $8,030,987. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FB has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up from $290.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Nomura lifted their price objective on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.42.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.