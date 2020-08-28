Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Trading 6.9% Higher

Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.09. 65,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 123,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Colliers Secur. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.35.

Get Motus GI alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18. The firm has a market cap of $28.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Motus GI had a negative net margin of 16,834.35% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. Analysts predict that Motus GI Holdings Inc will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Motus GI stock. Trellus Management Company LLC increased its position in Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC owned 0.90% of Motus GI worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

Motus GI Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOTS)

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.