MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $332.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) will post $332.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $327.60 million and the highest is $336.39 million. MSA Safety posted sales of $351.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MSA Safety.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $314.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSA shares. CJS Securities started coverage on MSA Safety in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MSA Safety presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.25.

Shares of NYSE:MSA traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.95. The company had a trading volume of 70,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,553. MSA Safety has a twelve month low of $83.57 and a twelve month high of $142.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 35.83%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 1,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $212,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,554. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Nishan J. Vartanian sold 11,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.33, for a total value of $1,438,519.71. Insiders sold 76,579 shares of company stock valued at $9,527,315 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the first quarter worth $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the second quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the second quarter worth $50,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the second quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

Read More: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSA Safety (MSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.