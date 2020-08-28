Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Up 5.8%

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)’s share price rose 5.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.07 and last traded at $40.86. Approximately 420,784 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 645,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.61.
NBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Nabors Industries from $37.50 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Nabors Industries from $50.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Nabors Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays upgraded Nabors Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nabors Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.96.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.89. The company has a market cap of $323.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBR. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 66.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,239,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076,329 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 493.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,709,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 1,421,129 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 53.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,563,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 1,237,296 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 241.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,235,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 873,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the first quarter worth about $292,000.
Nabors Industries Company Profile (NYSE:NBR)
Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.
