Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Up 5.8%

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)’s share price rose 5.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.07 and last traded at $40.86. Approximately 420,784 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 645,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.61.

NBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Nabors Industries from $37.50 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Nabors Industries from $50.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Nabors Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays upgraded Nabors Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nabors Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.96.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.89. The company has a market cap of $323.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($26.40) by $11.95. The company had revenue of $535.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.71 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 21.14% and a negative net margin of 33.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -78.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBR. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 66.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,239,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076,329 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 493.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,709,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 1,421,129 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 53.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,563,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 1,237,296 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 241.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,235,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 873,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the first quarter worth about $292,000.

Nabors Industries Company Profile (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.