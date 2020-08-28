NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Trading 7.3% Higher

Shares of NanoViricides Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) traded up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.35 and last traded at $4.10. 398,824 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,349,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.

NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NNVC. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in NanoViricides by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in NanoViricides in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NanoViricides by 3,931.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 45,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in NanoViricides by 60,928.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 107,844 shares in the last quarter.

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections. The company is developing anti-influenza drug candidates at pre-clinical and advanced pre-clinical stage, which include two FluCide drugs, such as injectable and oral anti-influenza nanoviricide drug for H7N9, Bird Flu H5N1, other Highly Pathogenic Influenzas, Epidemic Influenzas, and Seasonal Influenzas; DengueCide, an anti-dengue nanoviricide which is in pre-clinical development; and HIVCide, an anti-human immunodeficiency virus drug candidate.

