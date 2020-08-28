Nasdacoin (NSD) Market Capitalization Tops $1.34 Million

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0590 or 0.00000512 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nasdacoin has a total market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $608,601.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nasdacoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00050985 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

Nasdacoin (CRYPTO:NSD) is a coin. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 22,675,018 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io . Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nasdacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nasdacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.