Nasdacoin (NSD) Reaches Market Cap of $1.37 Million

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Nasdacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0602 or 0.00000530 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Nasdacoin has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $1.37 million and $587,430.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00045018 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

NSD is a coin. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 22,672,282 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io . Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

