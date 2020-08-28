Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Acquired by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Natera worth $4,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 31.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Natera by 203.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Natera during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Natera by 19.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Natera by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Natera alerts:

Shares of Natera stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.30. 9,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,454. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.35 and a 200 day moving average of $41.29. Natera Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $66.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -32.30 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.18). Natera had a negative net margin of 44.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Natera Inc will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra lowered their price target on Natera from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Natera from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Natera from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.11.

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 10,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $435,369.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,045,852.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 17,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $733,343.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,579.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 308,799 shares of company stock valued at $15,056,746. Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.