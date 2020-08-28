Nate’s Food (OTCMKTS:NHMD) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Nate’s Food Co (OTCMKTS:NHMD) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Nate’s Food shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 6,200,000 shares trading hands.

Nate’s Food Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NHMD)

Nate's Food Co, Inc manufactures and markets ready-to-use pre-mixed pancake and waffle batter products in the United States. It sells its products through its online store, nateshomemade.com. The company was formerly known as Nate's Pancakes, Inc and changed its name to Nate's Food Co, Inc in May 2014.

