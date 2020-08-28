National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$71.70.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of National Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday.

NA stock traded up C$0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$71.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,588,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,257. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion and a PE ratio of 11.88. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$38.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$75.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$64.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$60.45.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported C$1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.83 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 5.9799997 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 46.26%.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

