National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) Receives $40.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.17.

Several research firms recently commented on NATI. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. BidaskClub lowered National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on National Instruments from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Get National Instruments alerts:

In other National Instruments news, CMO Carla Pineyro Sublett sold 5,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $199,600.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,946.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 2.2% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 87.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 2.1% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 27,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 0.4% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 156,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 11.4% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of National Instruments stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.92. 483,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,991. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.65. National Instruments has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $47.89.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $301.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.51 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.46%. On average, research analysts predict that National Instruments will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 79.39%.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.