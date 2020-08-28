National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) Receives $40.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.17.
Several research firms recently commented on NATI. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. BidaskClub lowered National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on National Instruments from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.
In other National Instruments news, CMO Carla Pineyro Sublett sold 5,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $199,600.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,946.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of National Instruments stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.92. 483,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,991. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.65. National Instruments has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $47.89.
National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $301.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.51 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.46%. On average, research analysts predict that National Instruments will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 79.39%.
National Instruments Company Profile
National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.
Featured Story: Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.