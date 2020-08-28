Naviaddress Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6,417.00 (NAVI)

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One Naviaddress token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Naviaddress has a total market capitalization of $47,870.54 and $6,417.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Naviaddress has traded down 41% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Naviaddress alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00041860 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006875 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $634.83 or 0.05512081 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002951 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004100 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003853 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00032941 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Naviaddress

Naviaddress is a token. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Naviaddress is naviaddress.com . The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Naviaddress Token Trading

Naviaddress can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naviaddress should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Naviaddress using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Naviaddress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Naviaddress and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.