Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Trading 6% Higher

Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) traded up 6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.83. 720,155 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 1,030,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Neptune Wellness Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.42.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $286.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.34.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 37.2% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 18,436,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,623,000 after buying an additional 5,000,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 221.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 55,807 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 88.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 154,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 72,195 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 6.3% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 72,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the period. 15.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEPT)
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
