Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Trading 6% Higher

Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) traded up 6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.83. 720,155 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 1,030,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Neptune Wellness Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.42.

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $286.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.34.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $15.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.50 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 47.06% and a negative net margin of 142.42%. As a group, analysts predict that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 37.2% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 18,436,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,623,000 after buying an additional 5,000,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 221.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 55,807 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 88.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 154,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 72,195 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 6.3% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 72,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the period. 15.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEPT)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.