Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,873,203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 759,686 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.88% of Netflix worth $1,762,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.4% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,577 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 605 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Netflix by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 328.0% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 856 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $5,057,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524 shares in the company, valued at $265,023.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total transaction of $26,477,024.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,260 shares in the company, valued at $26,477,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,617 shares of company stock worth $119,236,190 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.77.

Netflix stock traded down $21.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $526.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,053,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,846,886. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $497.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $427.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $575.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.75, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

