Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Achieves Market Cap of $26.60 Million

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 28th. Neutrino Dollar has a market capitalization of $26.60 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00008743 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.82 or 0.00606642 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $183.74 or 0.01596441 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00030138 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000672 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00008403 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000192 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded down 51.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004953 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Token Profile

USDN is a token. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,435,473 tokens. Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

Neutrino Dollar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

