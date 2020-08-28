New Peoples Bankshares Inc (OTCMKTS:NWPP) Director John D. Cox Purchases 50,000 Shares

New Peoples Bankshares Inc (OTCMKTS:NWPP) Director John D. Cox acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $91,000.00.

Shares of NWPP stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.80. 96,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,125. New Peoples Bankshares Inc has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $3.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.74.

New Peoples Bankshares Company Profile

New Peoples Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company for New Peoples Bank, Inc that provides banking and financial services to individuals, small to medium size businesses, and the professional community in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, time deposits, interest-bearing and noninterest bearing demand deposits, health savings, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

