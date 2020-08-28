New Peoples Bankshares Inc (OTCMKTS:NWPP) Director John D. Cox Purchases 50,000 Shares

New Peoples Bankshares Inc (OTCMKTS:NWPP) Director John D. Cox acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $91,000.00.
Shares of NWPP stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.80. 96,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,125. New Peoples Bankshares Inc has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $3.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.74.
New Peoples Bankshares Company Profile
