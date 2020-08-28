NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Altman Advisors Inc.

Altman Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for 2.8% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 129.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.47.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $50,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 8,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 86,839 shares in the company, valued at $24,749,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,693 shares of company stock worth $8,224,159. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEE traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $279.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,153,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,151. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $137.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.26. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $174.80 and a 12-month high of $289.41.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.91%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

