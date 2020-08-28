NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.3% during the first quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 2,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $278.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,138,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,553. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.78. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $174.80 and a 1-year high of $289.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Vertical Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.47.

In other news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.24, for a total value of $563,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total transaction of $4,960,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,693 shares of company stock worth $8,224,159 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.