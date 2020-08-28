Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) will announce $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Nextgen Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Nextgen Healthcare posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nextgen Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nextgen Healthcare.

Get Nextgen Healthcare alerts:

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $130.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.11 million. Nextgen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 10.60%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nextgen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.79.

NASDAQ:NXGN traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.24. 181,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $901.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.11, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.14. Nextgen Healthcare has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $18.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.32.

In related news, Director Lance Rosenzweig sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $25,648.56. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Nextgen Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nextgen Healthcare by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 516,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after acquiring an additional 82,623 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nextgen Healthcare by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 499,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its holdings in Nextgen Healthcare by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 157,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Nextgen Healthcare by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 96,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 12,623 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nextgen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nextgen Healthcare (NXGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nextgen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextgen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.