NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Shares Acquired by Svennilson Peter

Svennilson Peter lifted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,706,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383,834 shares during the quarter. NGM Biopharmaceuticals accounts for about 29.2% of Svennilson Peter’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Svennilson Peter owned 25.99% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals worth $349,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. boosted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 308,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the period.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.
Shares of NGM stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.06. The company had a trading volume of 118,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,777. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.98. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $23.95.
NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08).
About NGM Biopharmaceuticals
NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.
