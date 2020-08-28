Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Acquires 17,500 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. owned about 0.07% of M&T Bank worth $8,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 298.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 11,525.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MTB. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on M&T Bank from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $148.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.85.

NYSE MTB traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.40. 425,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,343. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.20. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $85.09 and a one year high of $174.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.14 and a 200-day moving average of $112.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 22.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

