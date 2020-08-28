Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Acquires 20,000 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $7,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $1,183,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 332,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,223,844.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $252,527.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,823 shares of company stock worth $3,772,381. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on PGR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.62.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.68. 1,425,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,342,072. Progressive Corp has a 52 week low of $62.18 and a 52 week high of $93.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.52.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

