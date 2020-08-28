Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Buys 10,000 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. owned approximately 0.06% of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HASI. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 32.4% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HASI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BofA Securities lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.40. 356,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,506. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.60. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $42.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 31.48 and a quick ratio of 31.48.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 54.92%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.25%.

In related news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $383,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,861,313.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

