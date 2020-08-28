Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Buys 150,000 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 130.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 265,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises about 1.9% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $13,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rit Capital Partners PLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 32.0% during the second quarter. Rit Capital Partners PLC now owns 29,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth $11,985,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth $645,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Citigroup by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,615,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.28. The company had a trading volume of 16,979,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,929,436. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.25 and its 200-day moving average is $52.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $107.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.78. Citigroup Inc has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.03.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

