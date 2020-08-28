Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Buys 1,600 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth $226,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 60.4% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.3% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,651,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.54, for a total transaction of $679,414.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,326.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.55, for a total transaction of $250,146.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 24,201 shares in the company, valued at $5,385,932.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,847 shares of company stock worth $3,710,958 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.96.

NYSE ACN traded up $2.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $242.99. 1,211,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,500,172. The firm has a market cap of $154.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.96. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $243.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

