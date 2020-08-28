Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Buys 7,000 Shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the period. AXA increased its holdings in Xylem by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 347,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Xylem by 146.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Xylem by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 712,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,288,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XYL stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.98. 484,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327,923. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.98, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Xylem Inc has a 1 year low of $54.62 and a 1 year high of $89.34.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 34.44%.

In other Xylem news, SVP David Flinton sold 1,008 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $81,506.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,082,711.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 2,066 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $154,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Vertical Research upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their target price on Xylem from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.64.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

