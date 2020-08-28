Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Has $2.67 Million Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.99. 20,315,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,161,027. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $62.48.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.24) by ($0.19). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -9.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 14,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $409,400.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,523.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $522,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 453,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,150,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays lowered Delta Air Lines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.22.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

