Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Has $7.67 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. trimmed its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 44.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 13.0% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,058 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 69,551 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,395 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 89,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH traded up $2.70 on Friday, reaching $314.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,883,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,547,357. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $324.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $308.15 and a 200-day moving average of $286.91.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total value of $18,119,044.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 909,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,117,475.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $3,035,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,321,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,186 shares of company stock valued at $36,658,101. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNH. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.52.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

