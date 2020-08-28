Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Increases Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 53.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 8.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,403,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,558,000 after buying an additional 358,063 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Waste Management by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,184,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,330,000 after purchasing an additional 485,860 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,891,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,429 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $27,510,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Waste Management by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,609,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,329,000 after purchasing an additional 298,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total transaction of $33,664.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,799,728.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Argus lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.36.

NYSE:WM traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.01. 1,242,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,386,439. The firm has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.34 and a twelve month high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.13.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

