Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Invests $863,000 in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion by 4,767.2% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,671,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,229,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513,853 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Ingredion during the second quarter worth about $67,709,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Ingredion by 44.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,048,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,675,000 after acquiring an additional 629,284 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Ingredion by 7,802.4% during the first quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 307,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,209,000 after acquiring an additional 303,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 732.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 276,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,905,000 after purchasing an additional 243,631 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Shares of Ingredion stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,693. Ingredion Inc has a twelve month low of $59.11 and a twelve month high of $99.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.66 and a 200-day moving average of $82.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.25). Ingredion had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion Inc will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INGR shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ingredion in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ingredion from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ingredion from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ingredion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.