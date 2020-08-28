Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Purchases 2,000 Shares of Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,500 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Nextera Energy Partners were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEP shares. ValuEngine upgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Nextera Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Nextera Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Nextera Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Nextera Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.46.

Shares of NEP traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.35. 350,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,178. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 1.18. Nextera Energy Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.41 and its 200 day moving average is $52.53.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.58 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 14.18%. Nextera Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nextera Energy Partners LP will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.5775 per share. This is a positive change from Nextera Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 5th. Nextera Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -152.98%.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

