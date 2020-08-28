Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Purchases 5,000 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises approximately 2.4% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $17,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 39.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,900,000 after purchasing an additional 24,149 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $279,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 7.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 20.1% in the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 13,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DE traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $209.90. 1,261,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,124. The stock has a market cap of $65.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.32 and a 200-day moving average of $156.17. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $106.14 and a fifty-two week high of $212.45.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total value of $1,664,527.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at $4,671,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 7,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,291,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,764,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $6,726,372 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $179.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair upgraded Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.82.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

