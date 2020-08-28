Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Raises Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Valero Energy makes up approximately 1.8% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. owned about 0.06% of Valero Energy worth $13,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,106,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Valero Energy by 26.7% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 625,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,800,000 after purchasing an additional 132,027 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 13.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 47,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 580.3% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 44,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 38,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

VLO traded up $1.45 on Friday, reaching $54.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,786,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,930,871. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.90. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.77%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VLO. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.57.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

