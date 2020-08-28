Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532,035 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Nike were worth $52,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nike by 34.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,698,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256,195 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter worth $191,903,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,868,422 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $379,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106,053 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the first quarter worth about $34,672,000. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST raised its holdings in Nike by 556.3% during the second quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 2,100,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $205,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.84. 4,390,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,912,625. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.37 and a 200 day moving average of $93.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $112.79. The firm has a market cap of $173.94 billion, a PE ratio of 70.15, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.77.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.97%.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $489,776.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $1,059,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 286,356 shares of company stock worth $28,789,215 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Nike from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.59.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

