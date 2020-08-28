Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Trading 5.2% Higher

Shares of Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) were up 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $41.93 and last traded at $41.35. Approximately 13,462,559 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 9,285,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.31.

NKLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nikola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nikola currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.08.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 176.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nikola Corporation will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.97 per share, with a total value of $179,850,000.00. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total transaction of $59,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nikola in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Nikola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nikola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 72.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

