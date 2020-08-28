Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) Trading 6.5% Higher

Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) shares rose 6.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.00 and last traded at $23.60. Approximately 139,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 312,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.15.

LASR has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Nlight from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nlight in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nlight from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Nlight from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Nlight from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nlight presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.15. The firm has a market cap of $865.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.20 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.52.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Nlight had a negative net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 9.17%. Analysts expect that Nlight Inc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 26,477 shares of Nlight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $593,084.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 12,500 shares of Nlight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $302,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,854 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LASR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nlight during the first quarter worth $379,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Nlight by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Nlight by 15.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Nlight by 5.4% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nlight during the first quarter worth $406,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR)

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

