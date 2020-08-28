Noku Trading 5.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NOKU)

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One Noku token can currently be bought for $0.0393 or 0.00000341 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last week, Noku has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. Noku has a market cap of $1.17 million and $567.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Noku alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008691 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00131723 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $190.91 or 0.01655776 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00200117 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000829 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00158759 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Noku Profile

Noku launched on December 4th, 2017. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,733,709 tokens. Noku’s official website is www.noku.io . Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Noku

Noku can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noku should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Noku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noku and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.