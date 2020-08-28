Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Brokerages expect Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) to report earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Northwest Natural’s earnings. Northwest Natural reported earnings of ($0.61) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Northwest Natural will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.58 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Northwest Natural.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.71 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Northwest Natural from $86.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group upgraded Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Northwest Natural from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 757.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 1,150.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 24.2% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 20.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northwest Natural stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $51.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. Northwest Natural has a 1 year low of $50.36 and a 1 year high of $77.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.21%.

Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

