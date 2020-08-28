Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.33.

NWN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Northwest Natural from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Northwest Natural from $86.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of NYSE:NWN traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.18. 99,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,154. Northwest Natural has a 1 year low of $50.36 and a 1 year high of $77.26. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.66.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.14). Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWN. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 146.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,518,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,030 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter valued at about $460,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 844,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,141,000 after acquiring an additional 183,182 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,951,000 after acquiring an additional 119,399 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,008,000. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

