NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.93

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.93 and traded as low as $11.93. NovaGold Resources shares last traded at $12.22, with a volume of 219,510 shares.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.58. The company has a current ratio of 62.66, a quick ratio of 62.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.56.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03). On average, research analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.