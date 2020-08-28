NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.93

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2020

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.93 and traded as low as $11.93. NovaGold Resources shares last traded at $12.22, with a volume of 219,510 shares.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.58. The company has a current ratio of 62.66, a quick ratio of 62.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.56.

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03). On average, research analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile (TSE:NG)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

