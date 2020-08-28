Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Stake Increased by 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 997,311 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 50,552 shares during the quarter. Nuance Communications accounts for 7.0% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $25,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in Nuance Communications by 203.1% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 158,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 106,368 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in Nuance Communications by 30.8% during the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 20,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Nuance Communications during the second quarter worth $234,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Nuance Communications during the second quarter worth $21,797,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications during the second quarter worth $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $173,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 202,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,491.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel David Tempesta sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $72,241.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 519,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,254,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUAN traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,361,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,707,143. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Nuance Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $30.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.39.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $338.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.40 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 10.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Cfra cut Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nuance Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

