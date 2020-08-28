Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) Shares Purchased by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,406,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,281 shares during the period. Nutrien makes up 2.0% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Nutrien worth $45,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Nutrien by 180.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Nutrien during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nutrien from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.38.

NTR traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.19. 1,428,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,704. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Nutrien Ltd has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $52.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.26. The firm has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 4.26%. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.95%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

