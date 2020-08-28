NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Hartline Investment Corp’s 3rd Largest Position

Hartline Investment Corp lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,468 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 8,897 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 5.4% of Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $25,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.2% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $7,265,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 73.2% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 549 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $9,609,000. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% during the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on NVIDIA from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $518.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $390.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $471.54.

NVDA stock traded up $20.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $525.91. 13,374,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,219,819. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $159.00 and a 1-year high of $516.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $439.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.04. The firm has a market cap of $324.49 billion, a PE ratio of 96.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $38,063,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,691,478. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total value of $5,147,875.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,140,304.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 361,723 shares of company stock worth $147,178,586 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.