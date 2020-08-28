NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,328 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 909 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.9% of Ethic Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 256.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $5.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $505.13. The company had a trading volume of 7,893,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,657,890. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $437.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $334.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.51. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $159.00 and a one year high of $516.50. The company has a market capitalization of $311.67 billion, a PE ratio of 93.36, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Barclays raised their price target on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Benchmark lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $410.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.54.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.08, for a total value of $17,454,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $38,063,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares in the company, valued at $521,691,478. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 361,723 shares of company stock worth $147,178,586 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

