NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,147 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 27,461 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.4% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $50,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 256.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA traded down $5.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $505.13. The stock had a trading volume of 7,893,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,657,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.85, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $439.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $336.04. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $159.00 and a twelve month high of $516.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total transaction of $48,984,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,374,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.08, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 361,723 shares of company stock worth $147,178,586. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $471.54.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.