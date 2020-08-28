Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) Stock Price Up 5%

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP)’s share price rose 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $9.81. Approximately 175,261 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 346,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.34.

OMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering lowered Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Oasis Midstream Partners from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oasis Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Oasis Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.24. The company has a market capitalization of $383.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.24). Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 25.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oasis Midstream Partners LP will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Oasis Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 118.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMP. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners by 25.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 624,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 127,702 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners by 18.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 367,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 58,505 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $263,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners by 22.2% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 151,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 27,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

