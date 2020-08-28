Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) shares rose 5.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.79 and last traded at $2.75. Approximately 522,451 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 801,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.
OBSV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Obseva in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Obseva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Obseva in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Obseva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Obseva from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $129.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.78.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Obseva by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Obseva by 52.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Obseva by 8.5% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 149,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Obseva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Obseva by 189.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. 48.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV)
ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.
