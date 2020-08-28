Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) shares rose 5.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.79 and last traded at $2.75. Approximately 522,451 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 801,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

OBSV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Obseva in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Obseva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Obseva in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Obseva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Obseva from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $129.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.78.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. Analysts forecast that Obseva SA will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Obseva by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Obseva by 52.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Obseva by 8.5% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 149,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Obseva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Obseva by 189.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. 48.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV)

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

