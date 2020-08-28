Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Ocean Power Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPTT) shares rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.24 and last traded at $1.24. Approximately 593,114 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,498,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Ocean Power Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Get Ocean Power Technologies alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $0.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The energy company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ocean Power Technologies had a negative return on equity of 94.45% and a negative net margin of 615.46%. The company had revenue of $0.55 million for the quarter.

About Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT)

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc is a renewable wave-energy technology company, which engages in the development of commercialize proprietary systems that generate electricity through ocean waves. It offers the PB3 PowerBuoy which generates electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe; and Asia and Australia.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Power Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Power Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.